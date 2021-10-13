It Takes Two Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

Developer Hazelight announced the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over three million units worldwide.

"Three. Million. Units. Sold," said Hazelight Studios via Twitter. "The thought of so many people enjoying our game is humbling and heartwarming. You’ve all helped send a clear message - co-op adventures are here to stay!"

It Takes Two launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 26.

