PlayStation Japan Releases PlayStation Lineup The Unlimited Full Course Video

posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a new video titled "PlayStation Lineup 'The Unlimited Full Course.'"

The video showcases 23 titles for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Some of the games featured in the video include : Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Lost Judgment, Tales of Arise, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and many more.

View the video below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

