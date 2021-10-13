By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation Japan Releases PlayStation Lineup The Unlimited Full Course Video

PlayStation Japan Releases PlayStation Lineup The Unlimited Full Course Video - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 549 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a new video titled "PlayStation Lineup 'The Unlimited Full Course.'"

The video showcases 23 titles for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Some of the games featured in the video include : Horizon Forbidden WestElden RingLost JudgmentTales of AriseCall of Duty: Vanguard, and many more.

View the video below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Signalstar (7 hours ago)

PlayStation won't ever give up on Japan. Japan is Games!

  • +1
DonFerrari (7 hours ago)

Any game that we didn`t know existed/was planned?

  • 0
JuliusHackebeil (8 hours ago)

Let's hope for no delays and surprisingly good content. Looks great already.

  • 0