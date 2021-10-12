VirtuaVerse Arrives October 28 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Blood Music and developer Theta Division announced the point-and-click adventure game, VirtuaVerse, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, on October 28.

View the console launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In a future not too far away, one Artificial Intelligence has prevailed over all other AIs and their governments. Society has migrated to a permanently integrated reality connected to a single neural network that continuously optimizes people’s experiences by processing personal data.

Nathan, an outsider still refusing to comply with the new system, makes a living off the grid as a smuggler of modded hardware and cracked software. Geared with his custom headset, he is among the few that can still switch AVR off and see reality for what truly is.

He shares an apartment in the city with his girlfriend Jay, a talented AVR graffiti writer whose drones have been bit-spraying techno-color all over the augmented space in the city.

Waking up one morning, Nathan discovers that Jay disappeared overnight, but not before leaving a cryptic message on their bathroom mirror.

Having accidentally broken his custom headset, Nathan is now disconnected and determined to find out what happened to Jay, but he soon finds himself tangled up in an unexpected journey involving Jay’s hacker group and a guild of AVR technomancers.

Travelling around the world, he’ll have to deal with hardware graveyards, digital archeology, tribes of cryptoshamans, and virtual reality debauchery.

█▓▒░ANNOUNCEMENT░▒▓█



We are really proud to announce VirtuaVerse will be released on Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One™, and PlayStation 4™ on 28th October 2021.



Nintendo Switch: https://t.co/cIQF8V7rMV

Xbox One: https://t.co/2ZFo8C4xSX

PS4: https://t.co/wCr3oC513g pic.twitter.com/IfGXypxLpe — VirtuaVerse (@virtuaverse) October 12, 2021

