PlayStation Hires Former Apple Arcade Boss as VP Head of Mobile at PlayStation Studios - News

/ 502 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has hired Nicola Sebastiani, the former Head of Content at Apple Arcade, as the Vice President Head of Mobile at PlayStation Studios, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sebastiani was hired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in July. He spent nearly eight years at Apple first being hired at the Head of Games Business Management of the App Store before becoming the Head of Content at Apple Arcade. Before Apple we worked at Ubisoft as a Digital Product Manager.

PlayStation has been looking to expand outside its PlayStation consoles with the release of a handful of titles on PC and expanding its presence on mobile with the recent announcement of WipEout Rush for iOS and Android.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan earlier this year said the company has been experimenting with mobile games as it is an area they can reach "millions of gamers" outside of the PlayStation ecosystem.

"The content developed by PlayStation Studios these past 25 years has created a wealth of IP and provided PlayStation with immersive experiences that evoke emotions and bring players on a journey," Ryan said at the time.

"We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers. Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms."

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles