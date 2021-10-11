Rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Studio Working on AAA Action Adventure Remake - News

posted 16 hours ago

It was reported at the beginning of the month Konami had plans to release a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The game is in development by external Chinese studio, Virtuos.

As spotted by Faizan Shaikh on Twitter, the LinkedIn profile for Virtuous lead programmer Zhiyang Li makes mention the studio has been developing a AAA action adventure remake since October 2018.

Li makes mention he lead a 12 person team to provide "strong support for [AAA] quality level art production." There was also work done to "upgrade the engine to support 4K on certain platforms."

So Virtuos Studios Working on Remake According to this LinkedIn Profile, Probably Metal Gear Solid 3... Previously It's been reported by @AndyPlaytonic.

- AAA Action Adventure Remake

- Looks like Ground up Remake

- 4k For Certain Platform@bogorad222 pic.twitter.com/HpAUk0PgkT — Faizan Shaikh (@FaizShaikh7681) October 10, 2021

Konami is also reportedly working on a new entry in the Castlevania series that is described as a "reimagining" and is in development at Konami in Japan. Multiple Silent Hill games are in development from external studios.

