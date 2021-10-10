Metroid Dread Sets Franchise Record for Biggest Launch in UK History - Sales

Metroid Dread has set a record with the biggest launch for the franchise in UK history, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

The game beat out the previous record holder, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption on the Nintendo Wii, by a wide margin. This also doesn't include digital sales.

It should be noted that Metroid is one of the smaller Nintendo franchises as it is the fifth biggest Switch launch in 2021 in the UK. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Monster Hunter Rise, and New Pokémon Snap all sold better at launch.

Our own Paul Broussard gave the game a nine out of 10 in his review. "Despite a few slip ups here and there, Metroid Dread is a fantastic return to form for a series that has been dormant for far too long," said Broussard in his review. "Dread takes a lot of gambles and the vast majority of them pay off. Between the rock solid exploration and atmosphere, the incredible boss fights, and the solid tension building of the EMMIs, Dread is probably the definitive 2D Metroidvania of the 21st century. The 2010s may not have been kind to Samus, but the 2020s are certainly showing her in with style."

