Nacon Acquires The Last Spell Developer Ishtar Games

Nacon announced it has acquired The Last Spell developer Ishtar Games. It is accompanied by the creation of the Ishtar label in order to develop the creation and marketing of high-potential indie games.

The Ishtar Games team will manage the label whose experience has been demonstrated through their previous games: Dead in Bermuda, Dead in Vinland and The Last Spell, which has sold over 150,000 units since it released on Steam Early Access on June 3, 2021.

"This acquisition and the creation of the label demonstrate Nacon’s ambition and desire to offer high-quality games developed by and for gamers," said Nacon chairman and CEO Alain Falc. "The Ishtar Games team will allow us to progress in the independent games segment."

Ishtar Games president and co-founder Matthieu Richez added, "This new adventure gives a boost to the strategy we put in place five years ago. We are all the more enthusiastic as it is a logical evolution, in the continuity of our know-how.

"The confidence that Nacon places in us to carry out this both ambitious and disruptive approach of creating a label of independent games supporting our values is the guarantee of an intelligent and motivating collaboration for our teams. We will finally have the means to fully express our creativity and aim for excellence, to the delight of our players."

Nacon now owns 14 studios with over 600 developers. Nine are based in France, one in Belgium, one in Italy, two in Canada, and one in Australia.

