Kinect is Returning for Sky TV - News

Sky, the British satellite broadcaster, announced today its new Glass TVs. The company has partnered with Microsoft on a separate 4K camera called Sky Glass Camera that includes motion controls and gesture support. It will even work with games and has a social TV sharing feature.

The technology in the 4K camera is very similar to the Kinect that launched alongside the Xbox One in 2013, according to The Verge.

"Working with Microsoft we’re also building a fantastic feature that lets us watch TV together even if we’re miles apart,” said Sky's chief product officer Fraser Stirling.

"It syncs your TV with other households, with integrated video and chat on-screen, and you can choose content from the biggest channels — including Premier League matches, movies, and all your favorite entertainment."

The range of games that support the Sky Glass Camera include a Paw Patrol title and Fruit Ninja. It will even support multiplayer games.

"Pick your opponent, either at home or another household and play through your body movement or gesture control," said Stirling. "Family games are never going to be the same again."

The Sky Glass Camera that is using Kinect technology will launch in 2022 and attach to the Sky Glass TVs.

The price of Sky Glass TV will be part of a monthly subscription to Sky’s TV service, Sky Ultimate TV, or it can be paid for upfront if you want to lower your monthly costs.

View an image of the Xbox One Kinect below:

View an image of the Sky Glass Camera below:

