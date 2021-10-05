Square Enix Releases Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Trailer - News

Square Enix has released a 20th anniversary trailer for the Kingdom Hearts series. The first game in the series released for the PlayStation 2 on March 28, 2002.

View the trailer below:

The trailer features:

Cloud versions of Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and 3 (+Re Mind) are coming to Nintendo Switch

KH Union χ[Cross] Theater Mode

The final chapter of KH Dark Road arrives later this year

Brand-new merchandise

A 20th anniversary event

