By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Kingdom Hearts Series Headed to Switch as Cloud Versions

Kingdom Hearts Series Headed to Switch as Cloud Versions - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 minutes ago / 98 Views

Square Enix announced it will release the Kingdom Hearts franchise on the Nintendo Switch. A release date for the three titles has not been announced.

All three titles - Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 RemixKingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind - will be playable as cloud versions.

Each title is currently available for the PlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Rafie (9 minutes ago)

Cloud versions?! Didn't know that. I mean, KH3 I can understand, but the others. Nah it should have been physical. I mean it's PS2/PS3 games. Switch would have been fine.

  • +1
deerox (10 minutes ago)

You should have mentioned that all of them are cloud versions in the headline.

  • +1
trunkswd (1 minute ago)

I've updated the title to mention the games are cloud versions.

  • 0
ARamdomGamer (10 minutes ago)

"Kingdom Hearts Series Headed to Switch" Well yes, but actually no.

  • 0
Rafie (13 minutes ago)

Fantastic!!! Congrats my Nintendo brethren. It's about damn time!

  • -1