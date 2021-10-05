Halo Infinite Campaign Had Aaron Greenberg 'Smiling All Weekend' - News

Halo Infinite after years of waiting is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8. Developer 343 Industries has been focused on showcasing the free-to-play multiplayer for the game and has let Xbox Insiders play the multiplayer with two technical previews the last two weeks.

Fans of Halo have eagerly waited to see the campaign again as 343 hasn't showcased any gameplay of the campaign since summer 2020. Many hope the developer will provide a new look at the campaign ahead of its launch in two months.

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter said he had the chance to play some of the Halo Infinite campaign on Friday and it had him "smiling all weekend!"

Same here Benji, got to play some campaign on Friday and been smiling all weekend! — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) October 3, 2021

