AMD Expects Chip Shortages to Become Less Severe in 2nd Half of 2022
AMD CEO Lisa Su speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California and reported by CNBC says the chip shortage that has caused demand to outstrip supply of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will become less severe in the second half of 2022. However, she did warn the first half of 2022 will likely remain tight.
"We've always gone through cycles of ups and downs, where demand has exceeded supply, or vice versa," said Su. "This time, it's different."
Improvements to manufacturing will be gradual as more capacity becomes available.
"It might take, you know, 18 to 24 months to put on a new plant, and in some cases even longer than that," she said. "These investments were started perhaps a year ago."
Su added, "The pandemic has just taken demand to a new level."
She expects there to be more consolidation as more deals are made in the semiconductor industry.
"Consolidation is inevitable," Su said. "Start-ups can do really cool things. I have tremendous respect for these these folks who start their own companies. But if you want to do something very large for the industry, you know, scale is important."
So... it's going to be just as difficult as it is now to get next gen hardware in 2022 up until possibly half way through the year, got it.
That also means there is going to be no dip in the demand for these consoles any time soon and we are going to continue to see next gen hardware being pushed at 2 to 3 times its MSRP.
-CHIPS N' DIP NINJA APPROVED-
I don't know where you're seeing sales at 2x-3x MSRP. At the peak, in the US, PS5 and XBSX were hitting 2X sometimes, but that didn't last long. Both were available under $800 within a month after launch. I haven't paid super close attention the last few months, but an Ebay search just now shows completed sales of XBSX and Digital PS5 in the $700-$750 range, and the PS5 with disk drive selling in the upper $700s. So, more like 50% to 60% over MSRP.
Walmart.com
They have been hovering around $1,000 most of the time but I have seen them go much higher. In fact, I just checked now and they are $950 at Walmart.
Other places I have looked at (depending on the date.) have made the Walmart prices look downright cheap in comparison.
-SCALPERS DELIGHT... NINJA APPROVED-
Thanks Captain obvious for saying what Sony said couple months ago and MS couple weeks ago.