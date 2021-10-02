Final Fantasy XVI Main Story is Complete, Side Quests Nearly Finished - News

posted 13 minutes ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XVI over a year ago for the PlayStation 5 and during a Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online livestream with with Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, producer Naoki Yoshida provided an update to the game.

Yoshida says the main story for the game is complete and the side quests are nearly finished. The character models are also nearly finished, with the team focusing on polishing up the quality.

Square Enix did not release a new trailer or screenshots of the game during the TGS 2021 livestream.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

