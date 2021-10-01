Potato Flowers in Full Bloom is a Dungeon Explorer, Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Playism and developer Pon Pon Games announced dungeon exploration game, Potato Flowers in Full Bloom, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in Winter 2022.

A demo is available now on Steam until October 7.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A First-Person Dungeon Explorer

Gradually expand your range of actions as you delve deeper into the dungeons. The map is procedurally-generated as you progress.

Solve tricks and puzzles to obtain treasures, but beware of the monsters and bosses lurking around every corner!

As the labyrinths have been constructed and renovated by human society across various eras, you might come across some interesting items from the past.

Read Your Enemy’s Next Move and Plan Your Counter

You can predict the enemy’s next move by reading the displayed icons, your ability to strategically choose your actions accordingly will determine your chances of victory in battle.

Actions such as attacking, guarding, and using skills eat up points. Be careful not to run out of points, as you will be reduced to the “Rest” command, making you a sitting duck until your points recover.

Build and Train Your Party However You Like!

Form your desired research team at base camp. Available classes include knights, rangers, and shamans, the choice is yours and yours alone. You can even modify the appearance of each character to suit your liking.

Each class brings a unique skill tree, it is up to you how you want to train your party. You can bring up to three other members with you on every adventure into the dungeon, so pick wisely.

