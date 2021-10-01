Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Trailer Introduces Emem - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Big Bad Wolf Studio have released a new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong that introduces Emem.

View the Emem trailer below:

Here is a description of Emem:

Although she looks like a young woman with magnetic charm, Emem is actually 100 years old. A former jazz diva, she now belongs to the Toreador clan after having been transformed by Hilda, the love of her life.

Emem is one of the three playable characters whose intertwined stories will decide the fate of Boston in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store in February 2022.

