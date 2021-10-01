Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Gets TGS 2021 Trailer - News

Square Enix has released the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online trailer for the battle royale action game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

Fight to be the last SOLDIER standing in this high-intensity battle royale experience set in the world of Final Fantasy VII.

President Shinra, in his effort to make Shinra Electric Power Company the untouchable force it’s destined to become, has established the “SOLDIER Project.” Join Shinra by becoming a SOLIDER candidate and utilize magic, special abilities, and more to triumph on the battlefield!

Key Features

Wield an Arsenal of Weapons and Magic – Utilize a wide variety of guns, melee weapons, and classic materia from Final Fantasy VII to overcome the competition! Find the combination that fits to your play style to gain the advantage over your opponents!

– Utilize a wide variety of guns, melee weapons, and classic materia from Final Fantasy VII to overcome the competition! Find the combination that fits to your play style to gain the advantage over your opponents! Master Class-Based Traits and Abilities – Choose from styles such as the Warrior, Sorcerer, or Monk, and master their unique traits and abilities. Unlock abilities and skills within each style and customize your own experience!

– Choose from styles such as the Warrior, Sorcerer, or Monk, and master their unique traits and abilities. Unlock abilities and skills within each style and customize your own experience! Take Down Ferocious Monsters – Defeat legendary Final Fantasy VII monsters to earn experience points and gil! Level up your chosen style in battle to unlock famous original Final Fantasy VII weapons and annihilate your enemies!

– Defeat legendary Final Fantasy VII monsters to earn experience points and gil! Level up your chosen style in battle to unlock famous original Final Fantasy VII weapons and annihilate your enemies! Experience a Unique Final Fantasy Battle Royale – Ride through battle on a chocobo, rain punishment on your enemies with classic Final Fantasy summons like Ifrit, and use materia to harness powerful spells!

– Ride through battle on a chocobo, rain punishment on your enemies with classic Final Fantasy summons like Ifrit, and use materia to harness powerful spells! Customize Outfits, Emotes, Skins, and More – You can obtain a variety outfits to change your look. Is Shinra more your style, or Avalanche? With a range of accessories, weapon and vehicle skins, emotes, and more, the customization options are endless!

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will launch for iOS and Android in 2021.

