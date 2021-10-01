Bandai Namco Unveils New Logo - News

Bandai Namco announced it has a new mission, vision, and logo. The changes will take place in April 2022.

"With intense competition in today’s rapidly changing global market and increasingly diverse consumer needs, this decision aims to strengthen all Bandai Namco concept in every region while leveraging the individuality of each Group company," said the company in a statement. "Our ultimate goal is to further build the value of the Group brand worldwide."

Read a statement from Bandai Namco President and Representative Director Masaru Kawaguchi below:

With the start of our next Mid-term Plan in April 2022, our new Purpose will be the ultimate definition of who we are as a company. It was developed based on internal and external surveys and on discussions among employees from around the world, whose opinions and ideas guided and inspired us.

Fundamental to our Purpose is the idea of connecting and working together to create things. Bandai Namco's entertainment connects fans all over the world. By delivering fun to the people everywhere, we put smiles on their faces and help them achieve happiness. That’s why Bandai Namco exists.

Our Purpose clearly and succinctly expresses how we have always sought to connect with fans everywhere, developing and sharing with our fans in creating innovative IP, products, and services. Together with our fans, we’ll create a new era for Bandai Namco, proudly communicating the reason for our existence.

You can view the old and new logos below:

Read details below:

1. About Our New Purpose

Bandai Namco’s Purpose expresses the reason for our existence and why we conduct our businesses and corporate activities. Its wording was developed based on internal and external surveys, as well as discussions among employees from around the world. From April 2022, our Purpose will be the ultimate definition of who we are as a company and will shape the vision and strategy of our next Mid-term Plan.

Fun for All into the Future

Bandai Namco exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we’re working to create a brighter future for everyone.

2. About Our New Logo

Our current logo expresses the fusion of Bandai and Namco that was created when the two companies integrated. It will be replaced with a new logo that reflects our new Purpose. All companies with “Bandai Namco” in their names will use this logo. And, in principle, companies with and without “Bandai Namco” in their names will display this new Group logo on all their products and services. This will enable us to bring together the value of all our products, services, and labels under one logo and elevate the brand value of the Bandai Namco Group in the global market.

The new logo’s speech bubble motif, “Fukidashi” in Japanese, expresses the potential of the brand to connect with people around the world and inspire them with amazing ideas. The speech bubble also represents Japan’s manga culture that has become so popular everywhere. The logo stands for our determination to communicate with fans worldwide, to connect with our fans, and to create entertainment unique to Bandai Namco. The magenta used as the motif color not only represents diversity, but also creates a bright and fun impression and is easy to reproduce.

