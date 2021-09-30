Starfield Has Over 150,000 Lines of Dialogue and Japanese Localization - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 259 Views
Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online presentation revealed the upcoming science fiction RPG, Starfield, will have over 150,000 lines of dialogue from over 300 actors.
To compare, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim had 60,000 lines and Fallout 4 had 110,000 lines. While this doesn't indicate the size of the game, but with two and a half times the lines as Skyrim it should be rarer to hear the same lines repeated while playing through the game.
Starfield and Redfall will also have a complete Japanese localization with full voice acting.
Starfield - Todd Howard | Bethesda Game Studios— Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) September 30, 2021
Starfield will have Japanese localization and mentioned that the game has over 150,000 lines of dialogue apparently #TGS2021
(Skyrim had 60,000 lines and Fallout 4 had 111,000 lines) pic.twitter.com/8U9PPQobzL
Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.
Some more context on how this compares to other RPG's:
Starfield: 150,000 lines
TES 4 Oblivion: 30,000
TES V Skyrim: 60,000
Fallout 3: 40,000
Fallout 4: 110,000
Fallout New Vegas: 65,000
Dragon Age Origins: 68,000
Mass Effect: 20,000
Mass Effect 2: 25,000
Mass Effect 3: 40,000
Mass Effect Andromeda: 65,000
Baldur's Gate 2: 57,000
KOTOR: 15,000
Icewind Dale 2: 63,000
FF7: 96,000 (not sure if this is the original or the remake)
FF8: 20,000
FF9: 38,000
FF10: 22,000
FF12: 21,000
FF13: 18,000
Kingdom Hearts 2: 20,000
Dragon Quest 7: 70,000
Tales of Vesperia: 27,000
Persona 3: 44,000
Not only would this make it the biggest RPG script ever, I think it might be the biggest game script ever. The biggest game script I could find was a Japenese visual novel called W.L.O. Sekai Renai Kikō with 148,000 lines.
Todd and the team at Bethesda Game Studios is definitely going all out for this title!!! No wonder it’s been in development since late 2015.
Can’t wait to get lost in this world!!!