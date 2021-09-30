Forza Horizon 5 PC Requirements Revealed - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games in a blog post have revealed the requirements for the PC version of Forza Horizon 5. This includes the minimum, recommended, and ideal specifications.

The developer says they have worked to ensure the game runs as well as possible, whether you have a top of the line PC or a modest PC.

The PC version of Forza Horizon 5 also supports 21:9 ultrawide monitors, as well as steering wheels from Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec:

Logitech : Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo Thrustmaster : Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

