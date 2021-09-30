Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition rated in Korea - News

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been rated in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

It was rumored recently that Rockstar Games was developing remasters for three classic Grand Theft Auto titles - Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

The rumor stated Rockstar was using Unreal Engine and will be a mix of "new and old graphics." The user interface is getting updated, but will retain its classic style.

