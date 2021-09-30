AI: The Somnium Files Now Available for Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher and developer Spike Chunsoft have announced AI: The Somnium Files is now available for the Xbox One and PC via Microsoft Store for $39.99, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on September 17, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

The mind never lies…

In a near-future Tokyo, Special Agent Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. Date must investigate crime scenes as well as dreams on the hunt for clues. From the mind of Kotaro Uchikoshi (Zero Escape series director), with character design by the Yusuke Kozaki (No More Heroes, Fire Emblem series), a thrilling neo-noir detective adventure is about to unfold.

Story:

One rainy night in November, a woman’s body is found at an abandoned theme park, mounted on a merry-go-round horse. She had been stabbed repeatedly, and her left eye was gouged out.

Kaname Date of the Metropolitan Police Department arrives on the scene. He recognizes the woman. Suddenly, he hears a noise from inside the merry-go-round.

He breaks into the merry-go-round’s central column to find a young girl. And in her hands, she grips a bloody ice pick…

