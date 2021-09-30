SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium Out Now for PC - News

Publisher SNK and developer Code Mystics have announced SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium is now available for PC via Steam for $7.99.

Back in 1999, SNK and Capcom brought their best fighters together for a fighting game extravaganza! The dream collaboration that can fit in your hands can now be enjoyed on Steam!

Key Features:

Fearsome fighters from killer series such as The King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, Street Fighter, and Darkstalkers clash fists in an all-out 26-fighter brawl!

The King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, Street Fighter, and Darkstalkers clash fists in an all-out 26-fighter brawl! Choose from either Single, Tag, or Team-based fighting modes! Additionally, there are three different battle styles you can choose from!

What’s a fighting game without Survival, Time Attack, and Mini Games to keep you busy in-between bouts? Collect points and unlock those hidden characters!

Two-player local co-op, so invite a friend over and game the night away!

