Bloomberg Reports 11 Studios Have a 4K Dev Kit for the Switch

Nintendo next week will release the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. It does not support 4K resolution, which is something people were expecting before it was officially announced.

In a new Bloomberg report, employees at 11 video game studios said their teams have a 4K development kit for the Switch. The companies range from large publishers to small studios, and at least one of them has never made a console before, Zynga.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model will release on October 8 for $349.99. It will be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations. It features a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play.

A 4K Nintendo Switch is not expected until Holiday 2022 at the earliest, according to people familiar with Nintendo's plans. Nintendo had handed out its 4K development kits by the time the OLED model was announced and had asked developers to design games that support 4K resolution.

It is possible Nintendo does not release a 4K Switch and waits until its next console to release a 4K capable machined.

