Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is 'Darker' Than the Original

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games earlier this month announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5.

Vice president of creative at Marvel Games Bill Rosemann in the latest This Week in Marvel podcast discussed the upcoming title and described it as darker than the original game.

"If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire," Rosemann said. "It gets a little darker."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up in an "epic single-player adventure." Most of the development team on the original is returning to work on the sequel.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2023.

