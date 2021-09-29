Battlefield 2042 PC Requirements Revealed - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have revealed the minimum and recommended PC specifications for Battlefield 2042 ahead of the game's beta, which is set to run from October 8 to 10.

Check out the minimum and recommended PC specifications below:

Minimum PC specs:

OS: 64-BIT Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core 15 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video memory: 4GB

Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 TI

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: 12

Online connection requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Hard-drive space: 100GB

Recommended PC specs:

OS: 64-BIT Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): INTEL Core 17 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video memory: 8GB

Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DirectX: 12

Online connection requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19.

