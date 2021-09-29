PlayStation Studio Firesprite Acquires Fabrik Games - News

/ 479 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Firesprite, a studio recently acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced it has acquired UK developer Fabrik Games.

Fabrik Games was founded by Firesprite Managing Director Graeme Ankers in 2014. Most recently Fabrik Games worked with Firesprite on survival horror title The Persistence.

"I’m delighted to announce that we will be bringing Fabrik Games and Firesprite together as part of our exciting next step with PlayStation Studios," said Firesprite Managing Director Graeme Ankers.

"They are a team of passionate and committed developers, led by industry veterans who have worked on many AAA franchises. We’re looking forward to bolstering our creative talent as we continue on our journey to offer truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans."

Fabrik Games Studio Head Errol Ismail added, "We have a history working and collaborating closely with Firesprite. There’s a huge amount of creative and cultural alignment already and the entire team is excited to be on board. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’re capable of."

With the acquisition of Fabrik Games, Firesprite now has 265 employees as of September 29, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles