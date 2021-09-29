Echo Generation Arrives October 21 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 288 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer Cococucumber announced the turn-based adventure game Echo Generation will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 21.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The summer of 1993 is nearly at an end. You and your friends set out to investigate dangerous energies throughout your hometown in the wake of a mysterious crash. Complete quests, battle monsters and unlock powers to save everyone you’ve ever cared about!

A heroic tale of childhood adventures awaits.

Key Features:

Gather your Party! – Explore multiple environments, chat with other kids and recruit new pet companions to build your party.

– Explore multiple environments, chat with other kids and recruit new pet companions to build your party. Turn-based Combat! – Battle menacing foes with the unique abilities of each party member in turn-based combat. Level up your party with XP and new skills!

– Battle menacing foes with the unique abilities of each party member in turn-based combat. Level up your party with XP and new skills! Save your Hometown! – There is no shortage of monsters, robots and evil bosses wreaking havoc all over town. It’s up to you and your friends to save your home from complete destruction!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles