Marvel's Avengers Coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud This Week

Publisher Square Enix and developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal announced Marvel's Avengers will be added to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on September 30.

Every player with an Xbox Game Pass membership can experience the full game and all our post-launch Heroes and missions. This includes four story campaigns that showcase one or more Hero’s unique abilities, as well as our Avengers Initiative – our evolving online multiplayer world that lets you and three friends play as any Hero in our roster and embark on global adventures.

Xbox Game Pass members will also have immediate access to our new War for Wakanda expansion, featuring our new playable Hero, Black Panther, and hours of new multiplayer and story content. In War for Wakanda, King T’Challa faces his greatest challenge yet when Ulysses Klaue infiltrates Wakanda to steal its precious Vibranium. T’Challa won’t be able to defeat his enemy alone; he’ll need to team up with the Avengers and confront his distrust of outsiders if he hopes to protect his kingdom.

Beyond this expansion, Marvel’s Avengers is an evolving game with ongoing updates that add new playable Heroes, missions, villains, campaigns, and events – and Xbox Game Pass members will get to experience all of it! If you’re gaming on Xbox Series X|S, you’ll get to play the optimized version of Marvel’s Avengers to take advantage of faster load times and higher frame rates resulting in a smoother gameplay experience. Marvel’s Avengers also supports Smart Delivery, giving you the best version of the game automatically delivered to your console, regardless of generation, with no extra steps required from you.

Our One-Year Anniversary Celebration for Marvel’s Avengers is winding down with a Quad XP event from September 30 to October 4. Playing missions during this time earns you quadruple experience, so you can level up your Heroes quickly! Our Hero Catalyst XP Boosters are additive to the 4x boost during this event.

