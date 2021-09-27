Activision Blizzard Settles US Equal Employment Lawsuit for $18 Million - News

/ 112 Views

by, posted 38 minutes ago

Activision Blizzard has settled a lawsuit with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) with the promise to create an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants. Any unused funds will be divided among charities that help advance women in the video game industry or promote awareness around gender equality issues and harassment.

The publisher will also develop software tools and training programs to improve workplace policies and practices for employers across the industry.

"There is no place anywhere at our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who bravely shared their experiences," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick . "I am sorry that anyone had to experience inappropriate conduct, and I remain unwavering in my commitment to make Activision Blizzard one of the world’s most inclusive, respected, and respectful workplaces."

Kotick added, "We will continue to be vigilant in our commitment to the elimination of harassment and discrimination in the workplace. We thank the EEOC for its constructive engagement as we work to fulfill our commitments to eradicate inappropriate conduct in the workplace."

Activision Blizzard is also taking steps to upgrade its policies, practices, and training to prevent and eliminate discrimination and harassment in its workplaces. The company will also implement and expand its performance review system with a new focus on equal opportunity.

The publisher will appoint a third-party equal opportunity consultant whose findings will be regularly reported to our Board of Directors as well as the Commission.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles