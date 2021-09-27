Activision Blizzard Settles US Equal Employment Lawsuit for $18 Million - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 38 minutes ago / 112 Views
Activision Blizzard has settled a lawsuit with the US
The publisher will also develop software tools and training programs to improve workplace policies and practices for employers across the industry.
"There is no place anywhere at our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who bravely shared their experiences," said
Kotick added, "We will continue to be vigilant in our commitment to the elimination of harassment and discrimination in the workplace. We thank the EEOC for its constructive engagement as we work to fulfill our commitments to eradicate inappropriate conduct in the workplace."
Activision Blizzard is also taking steps to upgrade its policies, practices, and training to prevent and eliminate discrimination and harassment in its workplaces. The company will also implement and expand its performance review system with a new focus on equal opportunity.
The publisher will appoint a third-party equal opportunity consultant whose findings will be regularly reported to our Board of Directors as well as the Commission.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.