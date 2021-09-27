Sony Has 'Exciting, Fantastic Ideas' for Future PS5 Updates - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 2,128 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment SVP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino in a Q&A session with PlayStation Blog discussed the system software of the PlayStation 5 and the team has a "gigantic list" of improvements it is working on based on feedback.
"We learned a lot through PS4 and continue to learn about how players are using the system and how games are behaving," said Nishino. "We know what is most accepted and most popular; what features are not used. So, we had a gigantic list of things before PS5 launch that we wanted to do. Actually, we dreamed of doing everything.
"Did I digest the whole list? I don’t think so, yet. But, there are interesting, exciting, fantastic ideas on the list. At the same time, we launched PS5. So, we are receiving a bunch of feedback from the community through social networks or system telemetry, as well as the media, my family, my friends. We have tons of lists of the feedback.
"Our updates aren’t just about the [major] firmware updates. If you carefully look at the PS5 system, over the network we are changing the UX behavior quite often. Sometimes we do some customization for a certain group of people to see how these features are used. So, it’s dynamic now."
The PS5 September system software update released earlier this month. It added 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, M.2 SSD storage expansion, new Trophy tracker, and much more.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Y'know what would actually be a good idea?
Getting more PS5 restocks!
-VIDEOGAME PS5 RESTOCKS PLEASE NINJA APPROVED-
Nothing mentioned so I don`t care... but we know on VGC that the most mentioned one would be PS3 BC and well PS2 and 1 as well perhaps through PSN.
Dear Baby Jesus yes. I still feel that even now PS3 backwards-compatibility is a bit iffy; I have no doubt that the PS5 is powerful enough to do it, but I also think it would require a substantial amount of engineering time on Sony's part to bring it up to par, and they (very unfortunately) seem against
spending any real time or money on this. But PS1 and PS2? There are emulators on the PC now that can play those titles with like 99% accuracy, and since the PS5 is running the same x86-64 AMD "Zen 2" cores and "RDNA-2" GPU as a ton of off-the-shelf computers, I feel like it would be crazy easy for Sony to enable that.
Small one, changing back the trophy sounds (normal and plats) to what it was. New sound is so bland.
I like the new sound more, it's sounds more "prizey" but to each its own I guess, 🤷🏻♂️ maybe have the option to choose the tune, even recording your own would be fun
Just like the old days of cellphones where we first started getting custom tunes.