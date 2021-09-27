Sony Has 'Exciting, Fantastic Ideas' for Future PS5 Updates - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment SVP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino in a Q&A session with PlayStation Blog discussed the system software of the PlayStation 5 and the team has a "gigantic list" of improvements it is working on based on feedback.

"We learned a lot through PS4 and continue to learn about how players are using the system and how games are behaving," said Nishino. "We know what is most accepted and most popular; what features are not used. So, we had a gigantic list of things before PS5 launch that we wanted to do. Actually, we dreamed of doing everything.

"Did I digest the whole list? I don’t think so, yet. But, there are interesting, exciting, fantastic ideas on the list. At the same time, we launched PS5. So, we are receiving a bunch of feedback from the community through social networks or system telemetry, as well as the media, my family, my friends. We have tons of lists of the feedback.

"Our updates aren’t just about the [major] firmware updates. If you carefully look at the PS5 system, over the network we are changing the UX behavior quite often. Sometimes we do some customization for a certain group of people to see how these features are used. So, it’s dynamic now."

The PS5 September system software update released earlier this month. It added 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, M.2 SSD storage expansion, new Trophy tracker, and much more.

