Rumor: Game Boy Games Still Planned for Nintendo Switch Online - News

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Nintendo last week announced a new tier for Nintendo Switch Online, called Expansion Pack, will be coming in late October. The new tier adds Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games to Nintendo Switch Online.

There were recent reports that Nintendo was also planning to add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to Nintendo Switch Online.

Eurogamer's Tom Phillips via Twitter recently said Nintendo still plans to add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to Nintendo Switch Online. He said adding Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games will be more enticing to get people to upgrade to the new tier.

He did add that he isn't sure if the Game Boy and Game Boy Color games would be added to the new tier or the current Nintendo Switch Online tier.

(I should say, I don't know if Game Boy/Color will be on the higher pricing tier) — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) September 23, 2021

