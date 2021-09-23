Bayonetta 3 Arrives in 2022, Gameplay Trailer Released - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Nintendo and developer Platinum Games have released a new gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3 and announced the game will launch in 2022.

More information on the game will be released later.

View the gameplay trailer below:

