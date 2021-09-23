Nintendo Leaks New Kirby Game Ahead of Nintendo Direct, Bayonetta 3 with 2022 Release - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 757 Views
Nintendo appears to have leaked an unannounced Kirby game via Nintendo’s Japanese website, which has been updated with Kirby: Discovery for the Nintendo Switch. It has a release window of Spring 2022.
The listing for Kirby: Discovery was spotted by Gematsu and features the below image. It links to a broken blog post.
The same website also lists Bayonetta 3 with a 2022 release window. It also links to a broken blog post.
Nintendo will be hosting a Nintendo Direct later today at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Nintendo.com, Nintendo.co.uk, and Nintendo.co.jp.
The Nintendo Direct will be roughly 40 minutes long and focus on new information on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.
Some people like to be surprised by these announcements while watching the Direct itself, I think it'd be nice here if you had a more ambiguous title and thumbnail. Personally I don't mind these spoilers too much but I'd be really annoyed if it was for a game I cared more about.
I see and understand both of your view points, but I definitely stand with mZuzek on this one. IGN is the WORST at spoilers, but not every site needs to follow their lead. I literally had to mute them on Twitter during the entire runs of WandaVision and Loki on Disney+, because by 7AM every Friday morning, they already posted every spoiler right there in tweets. For VG Chartz though, I do think they could do these last minute/day of event leaks in a more mindful manner. Just post an image of the Nintendo Direct banner, and headline the article "New leaks for today's Nintendo Direct - click if you want to see what they!"
They could do that but I think it's a losing battle trying to avoid video game spoilers on a video game news/forum. There's nothing stopping users posting a thread "New kirby game leaks" either. If you come to VGC you're gonna get spoiled if something leaks. IGN, Eurogamer, Gamespot, Kotaku, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life. Every game site you can think of that covers Nintendo has Kirby plastered on the front page. You just can't go on video game sites and not expect it to happen.
Honestly, do what I do, and simply have a game news embargo for a day or so. Battling against spoiler culture is pointless in general. Sure, I saw this news, but in general I am a bit more skeptical about this direct.
Kirby and Bayonetta will be nice additions to the Switch library. I don't personally care about them but always good to see more well regarded franchise titles hit the system.
Eh, I don't really care for Kirby so it's no big deal for me.
But that Bayonetta 3 release rumor... That does put a smile on my face.
Does that picture allude to a 3D Kirby?
I hope so, another 2d kirby I'm not super bothered. But "Kirby Discovery"? If it's a 3d collectathon platformer I'd be very interested.