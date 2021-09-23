Nintendo Leaks New Kirby Game Ahead of Nintendo Direct, Bayonetta 3 with 2022 Release - News

Nintendo appears to have leaked an unannounced Kirby game via Nintendo’s Japanese website, which has been updated with Kirby: Discovery for the Nintendo Switch. It has a release window of Spring 2022.

The listing for Kirby: Discovery was spotted by Gematsu and features the below image. It links to a broken blog post.

The same website also lists Bayonetta 3 with a 2022 release window. It also links to a broken blog post.

Nintendo will be hosting a Nintendo Direct later today at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Nintendo.com, Nintendo.co.uk, and Nintendo.co.jp.

The Nintendo Direct will be roughly 40 minutes long and focus on new information on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.

