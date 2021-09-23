Rumor: Nintendo to Re-Release Metroid Prime 1 for Switch Without Complete Trilogy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 618 Views
Nintendo is reportedly going to re-release Metroid Prime for the Nintendo Switch, separate from a Trilogy release, according to insider Emily Rogers.
"Last I heard, Nintendo was busy working on Metroid Prime 1 to celebrate the game's 20th anniversary in 2022," said Rogers.
"I'm not sure if we're getting a 'trilogy' or just a re-release of the first game. I'm leaning toward the latter, but I hope we get the former."
RE: Prime Trilogy— Emily Rogers (@EmilyRogersBlog) September 23, 2021
VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb previously claimed Nintendo has finished a remaster of Metroid Prime Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch and they are currently holding onto it.
"The game is done and Nintendo is holding it," said Grubb at the time. "I think Metroid Prime Trilogy is done and whether or not Nintendo releases it now or later depends on other factors.
"I think that game is sitting in their pocket for whenever Nintendo decides it's the right time, and Nintendo's done this a lot recently so it’s not unusual, it's not a sign of some bad thing happening, it's not a sign of a lack of faith in Metroid. Nintendo can afford [to sit on it] and that's how they’re treating it."
Oh god please don't tell me they are going to re-release just MP1 for $60. That would be the ultimate face palm. First, Dread set at $60, now if a single two decade old Metroid also costs $60 I'm just gonna have to give up on Metroid altogether. Nah sike I'll still pick up MP4 but seriously come on. Hopefully the MP Trilogy rumors were true and not this nonsense.
If Dread were at $40 and MP Trilogy at $60 that makes Nintendo an extra $100 from me. Dread at $60 and MP1 by itself likely makes Nintendo $0 from me.
I don't think that this is going to be accurate unless it's either a full remake or a discounted price. I know Nintendo has done some very less than consumer friendly pricing in the past (Skyward Sword is their most egregious, IMO). But I really do not think they'd charge $60 for a game that is literally 20 years old without doing some major work on it. It just would not make sense.
Maybe that's just the Nintendo fan in me though. I could very well be wrong.
gamecube game or whatever, it's a 60€ port (again) and it's gonna sell well. As if the price tag for skyward sword prevented its big sales. Nintendo know that and they're gonna profit from it.
I wonder why there have been so many rumors about a Prime Trilogy HD collection for YEARS! It wasn't a rumor that just came out of nowhere last year. I remember this rumor constantly coming up back in 2017.
Well I was sure they'd do a Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster, just the original games running at 720p/1080p. But if they are only doing one game.... it better be a full remake, or priced appropriately. $60 for 3 gamecube ports is ok. $60 for 1 gamecube port is not.
Definitely! $20 max if it's just Prime 1, but knowing Nintendo, I wouldn't be surprised if it's $30-$40