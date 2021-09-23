Rumor: Nintendo to Re-Release Metroid Prime 1 for Switch Without Complete Trilogy - News

Nintendo is reportedly going to re-release Metroid Prime for the Nintendo Switch, separate from a Trilogy release, according to insider Emily Rogers.

"Last I heard, Nintendo was busy working on Metroid Prime 1 to celebrate the game's 20th anniversary in 2022," said Rogers.

"I'm not sure if we're getting a 'trilogy' or just a re-release of the first game. I'm leaning toward the latter, but I hope we get the former."

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb previously claimed Nintendo has finished a remaster of Metroid Prime Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch and they are currently holding onto it.

"The game is done and Nintendo is holding it," said Grubb at the time. "I think Metroid Prime Trilogy is done and whether or not Nintendo releases it now or later depends on other factors.

"I think that game is sitting in their pocket for whenever Nintendo decides it's the right time, and Nintendo's done this a lot recently so it’s not unusual, it's not a sign of some bad thing happening, it's not a sign of a lack of faith in Metroid. Nintendo can afford [to sit on it] and that's how they’re treating it."

