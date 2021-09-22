Source of Madness Now Available for Steam Early Access - News

Thunderful Publishing and developer Carry Castle have released dark action roguelite, Source of Madness, for PC via Steam Early Access.

"There are plenty of roguelites that alter their level design every time you play, but Source of Madness takes things one step further by altering the monsters you encounter," said Carry Castle co-founder Per Fornander.

"These twisted monstrosities are created by an AI, ensuring that even we are finding new abominations to face off against. The billions of possible monstrous forms feels cosmically overwhelming, which fits the tone of Source of Madness‘ Lovecraftian horror."

Thunderful Publishing head of publishing Dieter Schoeller added, "Source of Madness is among the moodiest, most intriguing roguelites we’ve seen. We instantly fell in love with its gothic art style, endless array of monsters, and unique RPG-inspired character building. It’s already a great time, and we’re sure it will only get better thanks to the feedback by Early Access adopters."

View the Early Access trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Source of Madness is a side-scrolling dark action roguelite set in a twisted Lovecraftian inspired world powered by procedural generation and AI machine learning. Take on the role of a new Acolyte as they embark on a nightmarish odyssey. Uncover the cosmic secrets of the Loam Lands and The Tower of Madness, the moon’s mysterious Citadel.

The Early Access release for Source of Madness is titled At the Tower Madness and includes the complete first Act of the game. This includes five biomes to explore; the Prologue area, the Loam Land, the Cave of Lost Souls, the Forest of Lies and The Moon. Players have two classes to choose from; Pyromancer and Generalist. There are also two major boss fights to conquer, which act as key progression milestones in the story.

Carry Castle will be rolling out major updates each month during the Early Access period as it leads up to launch:

They Hide in the Shadows Update (September 27)

Geomancer class – Harness the power of the earth to decimate your foes.

Additional monster variations.

Various planned fixes and community-led improvements.

Reckoning Update (October 11)

Dungeons of Forgotten Knowledge biome.

Gameplay balance changes, bug fixes, and further changes based on community feedback.

October 25 Update

Information on this update to be revealed when it launches, in addition to details on the November updates for Source of Madness.

