Red Wings: American Aces Announced for Switch and PC

Publisher and developer All In! Games has announced warplane arcade shooter, Red Wings: American Aces, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

"We have high hopes for this title as there’s currently no other arcade aerial combat game on the market that offers both local and online player-versus-player and co-op—it’s the perfect niche for Red Wings: American Aces to fill," said All In! Games CEO Piotr Zygadlo.

"This game is the second original title to come from All In! Games’ talented development team and it’s certainly not the last. We’re also working on developing another, bigger IP that we’ll be able to share more about in the coming months, so stay tuned."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Red Wings: American Aces puts you in the pilot’s seat of a nostalgic, action-packed arcade shooter illustrated in a fun comic-book style with a gaming mode for every occasion—local or online, solo or multiplayer. Prove yourself in exciting aerial battles and make a name for your squad as the best aces of World War I!

A Multiplayer Must-play

Do you believe in the strength of the squadron? Choose a map and game mode and gather your pilots to play in a team of up to five players against other squads in online multiplayer. Prefer flying solo and plucking others out of the sky? There’s game modes for that too! Compete with up to nine other pilots and fly to the top of the scoreboard. Local co-op is available for smaller fighter groups of one or two pilots for a much more ace-to-ace experience in various customizable game modes, including a campaign mode with 30 missions.

Become an Ace of the Sky

Rack up skill points for completed missions to upgrade your pilot progression skill tree and add to your arsenal. Strategize and rearrange your points depending on the mission and ensure you emerge from every dogfight victorious.

Rise to the Challenge

The clouds hide many dangers, there’s more than just enemy pilots waiting up there! Thunderstorms will blast your skill cooldowns, while sandstorms can make visibility spiral to near zero. To make things even more interesting, you’ll encounter other challenges such as missions where you’ll only be able to take out enemies with barrel rolls, planes that release a gas that will block your view when you least expect it, and more!

Key Features:

Fly Online – Test your skills against a max of nine other players in Last Man Standing, Score Battle, or Time Battle modes or gather your squad of up to five pilots and battle other squads in Elimination, Time Team Battle, or Score Team Battle modes.

– Test your skills against a max of nine other players in Last Man Standing, Score Battle, or Time Battle modes or gather your squad of up to five pilots and battle other squads in Elimination, Time Team Battle, or Score Team Battle modes. Fly Locally – Play custom games in three different modes (Score Battle, Time Battle, and Hide n’ Seek (two players only)), solo against AI, or against another player.

– Play custom games in three different modes (Score Battle, Time Battle, and Hide n’ Seek (two players only)), solo against AI, or against another player. Complete 30 Missions in Campaign Mode – Relive the aerial dogfights of WWI and encounter all manner of unexpected challenges (available in local co-op for one-to-two players).

– Relive the aerial dogfights of WWI and encounter all manner of unexpected challenges (available in local co-op for one-to-two players). Upgrade Your Pilot Progression Skill Tree – Develop your pilot skills and rearrange points depending on the mission at hand.

– Develop your pilot skills and rearrange points depending on the mission at hand. Pilot 15 Different Warplanes, Each With Unique Skins – Stand out in the heat of battle with a plane your enemies won’t soon forget.

