Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey Arrives October 5 for PS5, PS4, and PSVR - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Developer Survios announced Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR on October 5.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bursting with the same cheerful design, adorable characters, and timeless gameplay as its seminal predecessors, Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey is the next evolution of the classic Japanese action, puzzle-game franchise! Celebrating Bub’s 35th Anniversary, Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey brings puzzle popping to 3D for the first time for fans new and old alike to aim, shoot, and POP! in a new dimension!

Bubble dragon brothers Bub and Bob are in for a surprise when their island vacation takes an unexpected turn for an epic, bubble-popping adventure in Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey.

Players can choose to play on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, or in a fully supported PlayStation VR mode.

Key Features:

100 New, 3D Puzzles – For the first time in Puzzle Bobble history, spin, color-match and solve 3D bubble configurations with added depth and physics.

– For the first time in Puzzle Bobble history, spin, color-match and solve 3D bubble configurations with added depth and physics. A Classic Remade for Cross-Reality Play – Fully playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PlayStation VR—swap seamlessly in and out of a headset on the PlayStation 4 version.

– Fully playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PlayStation VR—swap seamlessly in and out of a headset on the PlayStation 4 version. Full PlayStation VR Support (Optional) – Virtual reality transforms players into a bubble-popping dragon to tackle puzzles in a new first-person perspective, with physicalized interactions when paired with PlayStation Move controllers.

– Virtual reality transforms players into a bubble-popping dragon to tackle puzzles in a new first-person perspective, with physicalized interactions when paired with PlayStation Move controllers. Three Distinct Puzzle Modes – Master 100 progressively difficult puzzles in Story Mode, kick back and pop endless puzzles in Infinite Mode, or hop into online one-versus-one Duel Mode, which supports matches across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR.

– Master 100 progressively difficult puzzles in Story Mode, kick back and pop endless puzzles in Infinite Mode, or hop into online one-versus-one Duel Mode, which supports matches across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR. Easy to Pick Up and Play, Challenging to Master – Simple controls and intuitive game mechanics introduces puzzle popping in a fun, non-intimidating way.

– Simple controls and intuitive game mechanics introduces puzzle popping in a fun, non-intimidating way. Color Blindness Accessibility Options – Three distinct Color Blindness Accessibility options make it possible for players who have R/G, B/Y, or UNI to play.

