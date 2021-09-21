NEO: The World Ends with You Headed to PC Next Week - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer h.a.n.d. announcedNEO: The World Ends with You will launch for PC via Epic Games Store on September 28 for $59.99.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 worldwide on July 27.

View the PC release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A long-awaited new story in The World Ends with You series has finally arrived!

Rindo comes to the grim realization that his life is on the line when he is forced to compete in the so-called “Reapers’ Game.”

There’s no telling how this tale will unfold—but it’s up to you to find out! Put your psychic prowess to the test as you duke it out on the stylishly animated streets of Shibuya.

Story

It was just an ordinary day in Shibuya—or so Rindo thought, until he comes into possession of a mysterious pin and gets wrapped up in the so-called “Reapers’ Game”…

