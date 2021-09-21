Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Arrives October 5 - News

/ 276 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Skybound Games and developer ManaVoid Entertainment announced the adventure RPG, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 5.

View a new trailer of the game below:



Here is an overview of the game

Billy is a shy, cheerful kid from the World of Imagination—a safe place where everyone can be themselves and live in happy harmony. But one fateful day, the evil Leviathan curses the World with black-and-white misery, leaving its residents joyless, colorless, anxiety-ridden husks of their former selves. Armed with kindness, a talking fishing rod, and countless friends, Billy sets off to save the World by helping others find the courage to be their true selves and show their true colors!

Key Features:

Heroes Come in All Colors – Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is a wholesome, creature capture, 2.5D adventure puzzle platformer with RPG elements. It is a family-friendly and openly accessible adventure in which you must save whimsical creatures by bringing back color to the world you once knew! Rainbow Billy tells a universal coming of age story about dealing with changes in the world and accepting ourselves and the others around us! Sometimes it only takes a conversation, empathy, and a new point of view to make a world of a difference.

– Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is a wholesome, creature capture, 2.5D adventure puzzle platformer with RPG elements. It is a family-friendly and openly accessible adventure in which you must save whimsical creatures by bringing back color to the world you once knew! Rainbow Billy tells a universal coming of age story about dealing with changes in the world and accepting ourselves and the others around us! Sometimes it only takes a conversation, empathy, and a new point of view to make a world of a difference. Explore a Wondrous World – From dark caverns on secret islands to hidden coves off in the stormy seas, explore a rich world filled with treasure, fish (because every great game has a fishing minigame!), friendship and… danger!

– From dark caverns on secret islands to hidden coves off in the stormy seas, explore a rich world filled with treasure, fish (because every great game has a fishing minigame!), friendship and… danger! Solve Environmental Puzzles – Each world is filled with clever challenges and secrets that unlock new areas to explore!

– Each world is filled with clever challenges and secrets that unlock new areas to explore! Befriend Curious Creatures – Meet over 60 strange, lovable creatures and help them with their problems in non-violent encounters! Create your own unique team to save the day!

– Meet over 60 strange, lovable creatures and help them with their problems in non-violent encounters! Create your own unique team to save the day! Recolor the World – Restore color to a monochrome world and help your friends find the courage to be their true selves in a story about empathy and growth.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles