Diablo II: Resurrected Developer Says People Should 'Do What They Feel is Right' When it Comes to the Game

Diablo II: Resurrected, a remaster of Diablo II, is set to launch next week on September 23 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The remake is the first game from Activision Blizzard since the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company accusing them of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Blizzard's Vicarious Visions studio is developing Diablo II: Resurrected and the studio's design director Rob Gallerani speaking with Axios said people should "do what they feel is right" when considering to buy the game or not.



"It was definitely very troubling to hear these types of things," said Gallerani when asked on his thoughts of the allegations from the lawsuit. "And we really wanted to support our colleagues and our co-workers."

Vicarious Visions is based in upstate New York and before Diablo II: Resurrected worked on non-Blizzard games and was not mentioned in the lawsuit.

"We heard a lot of really positive things, but I don't think that we ever get a pass on that," said Gallerani when they talked with employees on what they could improve. "We always need to keep asking."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

