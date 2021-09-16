God of War Ragnarok is Last in Norse Story As Developer 'Didn't Want to Spend 15 Years on a Trilogy' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 400 Views
God of War director Cory Barlog in an interview with YouTube channel Kaptain Kuba explained why God of War Ragnarok will be the last in the Norse story line for the franchise.
Barlog explained the developer did not want players to spend 15 years on a single story line as that is stretched out too much.
"I think one of the most important reasons is the first game took five years, the second game, I don’t know how long it’s going to take but I’m just going to throw out that it’s going to take close to a similar time to do this, right, and then if you think, wow a third one in that same [amount of time], we’re talking like a span of close to 15 years of a single story and I feel like that’s just too stretched out," said Barlog.
"I feel like we’re asking too much, to say the actual completion of that story taking that long just feels too long, and given sort of where the team was at and where Erik was at with what he wanted to do, I was like look, I think we can actually do this in the second story.
"Because most of what we were trying to do from the beginning was to tell something about Kratos and Atreus, that the core of the story’s engine is really the relationship between these two characters and the complexity radiates out like ripples in a pond.
"And we could make it an ocean and make those ripples go for thousands of miles, but is that necessary and is that beneficial, or are we feeling like it’s just spreading it too far apart, the ripples get too far apart, and you sort of lose the plot a little bit."
God of War Ragnarok will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The second and third games in a successful series benefit from the labour of the first game and in this case with it being a retelling of the norse saga through the lense of Kratos and the God of War mythology with all that source material laying out the general story,I reckon you could have shaved off a year for each game after the original so 2018 -22 -25
That's a shame, would have been nice to get a full trilogy out of it, especially since this game is cross-gen, would have been nice to get a 3rd and final game built around the capabilities of the PS5.
But it begs the question, what comes next, both for the God of War series and for Sony Santa Monica? A new God of War series focused on another set of mythical Gods with an adult Atreus replacing Kratos, let's say a Japan set one with Atreus killing the Shinto Gods just as an example? A totally new IP? A revival of the sci-fi fantasy new IP that Santa Monica was working on early last gen before it was cancelled in favor of God of War 2018 (prompting the director of said new IP to quit SSM and go develop Jedi Fallen Order with Respawn and EA)?
If Sony Santa Monica wants to move on to a new IP, will Sony give the God of War IP to another studio, or will will they put the IP into hiatus? Would Sony be willing to put such a successful franchise (rumored to be over 20m sales on God of War 2018) to sleep for the rest of this console generation or longer, or would they find a new studio to continue the franchise?
Considering that he spoke exclusively about not wanting to stretch out the Norse storyline, and not about boredom with the franchise, it seems to me that they're not looking to take a break from God of War.
News like that makes me more interested in this game. I figured it was gonna be a long game and just the middle of the story.
Guess that means he will beat up Egyptian gods next.