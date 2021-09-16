God of War Ragnarok is Last in Norse Story As Developer 'Didn't Want to Spend 15 Years on a Trilogy' - News

God of War director Cory Barlog in an interview with YouTube channel Kaptain Kuba explained why God of War Ragnarok will be the last in the Norse story line for the franchise.

Barlog explained the developer did not want players to spend 15 years on a single story line as that is stretched out too much.

"I think one of the most important reasons is the first game took five years, the second game, I don’t know how long it’s going to take but I’m just going to throw out that it’s going to take close to a similar time to do this, right, and then if you think, wow a third one in that same [amount of time], we’re talking like a span of close to 15 years of a single story and I feel like that’s just too stretched out," said Barlog.

"I feel like we’re asking too much, to say the actual completion of that story taking that long just feels too long, and given sort of where the team was at and where Erik was at with what he wanted to do, I was like look, I think we can actually do this in the second story.

"Because most of what we were trying to do from the beginning was to tell something about Kratos and Atreus, that the core of the story’s engine is really the relationship between these two characters and the complexity radiates out like ripples in a pond.

"And we could make it an ocean and make those ripples go for thousands of miles, but is that necessary and is that beneficial, or are we feeling like it’s just spreading it too far apart, the ripples get too far apart, and you sort of lose the plot a little bit."

God of War Ragnarok will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022.

