THQ Nordic to Reveal Six New Games at Event Tomorrow

by Craig Snow , posted 2 hours ago / 366 Views

THQ Nordic is promising to reveal six new titles at its showcase event tomorrow.

The event, which will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, starts at 12pm PDT/8pm BST tomorrow on Twitch, YouTube, and Steam

The new game announcements will be a mix of "legendary franchises, including some for which fans have been waiting decades to get their hands on a new installment and... sequels to beloved games".

The company also intends to reveal new information and footage for upcoming sci-fi RPG ELEX II, as well as the upcoming CRPG Expeditions: Rome.


1 Comments
Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

If they reveal Darksiders 4 that'd be great... although I'm not gonna' set myself up for disappointment, so I'm going in with super low expectations!

  • +1