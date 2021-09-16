THQ Nordic to Reveal Six New Games at Event Tomorrow - News

THQ Nordic is promising to reveal six new titles at its showcase event tomorrow.

The event, which will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, starts at 12pm PDT/8pm BST tomorrow on Twitch, YouTube, and Steam.

The new game announcements will be a mix of "legendary franchises, including some for which fans have been waiting decades to get their hands on a new installment and... sequels to beloved games".

The company also intends to reveal new information and footage for upcoming sci-fi RPG ELEX II, as well as the upcoming CRPG Expeditions: Rome.

