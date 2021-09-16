Sonic Dash Surpasses 500 Million Downloads - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sega has announced that its original endless runner title, Sonic Dash, has now surpassed 500 million downloads, making it the most played Sonic game of all time.

To mark the milestone fans are being invited to take part in a special in-game event, starting 17th September.

The game originally launched on iOS devices in March 2013, so it took just over 8 years to hit the 500 million milestone.

Next stop, 1 billion?

More Articles