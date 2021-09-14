Major PS5 System Update Out Tomorrow - News

The next major firmware update for the PlayStation 5 will roll out globally tomorrow.

It boasts a number of enhancements, including UX improvements, a Trophy tracker, 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, support for PS Remote Play, M.2 SSD storage expansion (allowing PS5 players to store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed storage), and the ability to view Share Screen broadcasts on the PS App (starting 23rd September).

There are a whole host of other minor changes as well - you can check out the complete list here.

