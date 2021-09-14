Major PS5 System Update Out Tomorrow - NewsCraig Snow , posted 5 hours ago / 642 Views
The next major firmware update for the PlayStation 5 will roll out globally tomorrow.
It boasts a number of enhancements, including UX improvements, a Trophy tracker, 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, support for PS Remote Play, M.2 SSD storage expansion (allowing PS5 players to store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed storage), and the ability to view Share Screen broadcasts on the PS App (starting 23rd September).
There are a whole host of other minor changes as well - you can check out the complete list here.
More Articles
I'm still wondering what happens to people like me that dont want a super fast ssd to play games off of. But just a slow mass storage to swap games from.
I think u can connect a slower external ssd with your PS5.
The point is that I dont want to do that. Plus the speed of transfer is super slow. Like if sony was limiting the tranfer rate.
So I have no idea what you are asking about. You already can have those installs on the external HDD and transfer to the SSD, or for PS4 games you don`t even need to do it. And how can you want a slow drive but fast transfer?
What I dont want is an external drive. And havent you seen tranfer file speed videos? Even using a 7gb/s ssd the ps5 transfered files slower than the xboxs 2.5gb/s. It was like below 400mb/s. But that was only when writing to the internal drive. To the external it was super fast. This is the issue in refering to.
This is the best news I just ordered 2 days ago a 1tb with read speed of 7000mb. So I might just get the update before the drive even arrives in the post.