Major PS5 System Update Out Tomorrow - NewsCraig Snow , posted 10 hours ago / 790 Views
The next major firmware update for the PlayStation 5 will roll out globally tomorrow.
It boasts a number of enhancements, including UX improvements, a Trophy tracker, 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, support for PS Remote Play, M.2 SSD storage expansion (allowing PS5 players to store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed storage), and the ability to view Share Screen broadcasts on the PS App (starting 23rd September).
There are a whole host of other minor changes as well - you can check out the complete list here.
I'm still wondering what happens to people like me that dont want a super fast ssd to play games off of. But just a slow mass storage to swap games from.
I think u can connect a slower external ssd with your PS5.
The point is that I dont want to do that. Plus the speed of transfer is super slow. Like if sony was limiting the tranfer rate.
So I have no idea what you are asking about. You already can have those installs on the external HDD and transfer to the SSD, or for PS4 games you don`t even need to do it. And how can you want a slow drive but fast transfer?
What I dont want is an external drive. And havent you seen tranfer file speed videos? Even using a 7gb/s ssd the ps5 transfered files slower than the xboxs 2.5gb/s. It was like below 400mb/s. But that was only when writing to the internal drive. To the external it was super fast. This is the issue in refering to.
If your external drive is limited to 400 mb/s there is no way for the transfer to be faster. But I haven't seem the videos yet. What I saw from DF was that a compatible SSD would run the game almost equal to the internal SSD and well there isn't any point in transfering between the embue and the internal SSD since both would be able to boot the game just the same.
What you want is something Sony doesn't want to do, to make the internal expansion something it isn't supposed to be and them have people complaining it isn't fast enough, don't allow to boot the game, etc.
I get that. But the price for one of those is a bit to much for me. I would rather have a non bootable drive if I can double the capacity for the same price. Maybe you should go back to the DF video. The speed of the external drive was almost the same as an fast internal when writing to the internal. Don't get me wrong 400mb/s is fast enough but they did not even let you put something that did not meat the requirements. All I really want is for them to acknolege the requieremetns are not met and just let me use the drive as mass storage that I could move games in amd out off.
Pretty sure you can do that already. You can plug an external SSD (USB 3.0) and then move stuff from your internal HDD to it and vice-et-versa. You cannot play games from it tho, but this is what you want looks like
I know. I just dont want to have an external drive. Pluss it's kind of slow.
You have no option, no one does, all PS5 games are played rom a super fast ssd either way.
Slow mass storage to swap games from has been available way before I bought my ps5, I got all my games on a 4terabyte drive. I don't understand your question. Do you want a slow storage on internal? The ps5 has a nvme slot, you cant fit an HDD in there. Or do you mean you want a slower nvme? Which by definition is fast, all nvme are super fast, there's no slow ones. In that case it still works its been tested, but prices are so close so just get a faster one. The one on my PC cost me only 20dollars less and its 3500mb read speed, the one I bought for my ps5 is 7000mb read speed. If you have a ps5, surely 20 dollars is no big deal, or else you going to have an issue with 70dollars games.
This is the best news I just ordered 2 days ago a 1tb with read speed of 7000mb. So I might just get the update before the drive even arrives in the post.