New Brothers in Arms Game is in the Works

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has revealed that a new Brothers in Arms is currently in the works.

"We're working on another Brothers in Arms game but I'm not saying shit until we have it," Pitchord is reported as having told the AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook Podcast in a slightly self-contradictory statement.

The last Brothers in Arms game to release was Brothers in Arms 3: Sons of War for mobile platforms in 2014, while last major entry in the series was the universally panned Brothers in Arms: Double Time in 2008. An attempted revival in the form of Brothers in Arms: Furious 4 ultimately resulted in cancellation and many of its elements being incorporated into Battleborn.

