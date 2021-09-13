Nintendo Lowers Retail Price of Base Switch Throughout Europe - News

/ 1,255 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Nintendo today lowered the price of its base Switch model in the UK and mainland Europe, by £20/€30.

The base model used to cost £279.99/€329.99, but as of this morning it costs £259.99/€299.99 on Nintendo's own site, a price shift that has since been replicated across major retailers online.

Explaining the move, Nintendo told Eurogamer that the decision had been made as a result of both currency exchange rates and the impending release of the OLED model:

"After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch.

The trade prices of Nintendo Switch Lite and the upcoming Nintendo Switch - OLED Model are not affected.

The final price to consumers is determined by retailers. As a guide, we recommend that consumers check with local retailers to find out their prices. In My Nintendo Store, which is Nintendo's own retail channel, the price of each Nintendo Switch family console is now:

Nintendo Switch Lite: £199.99 Nintendo Switch: £259.99 Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: £309.99"



More Articles