WarioWare Narrowly Claims First Place Ahead of Tales of Arise in UK Charts - Sales

WarioWare: Get It Together! managed to debut in first place last week in the UK, according to GfK data. That's despite a fairly modest launch for Switch releases in general, with the title falling short of Miitopia's launch figures.

Tales of Arise managed second place (platform splits: 58% PS5, 28% PS4, 13% Xbox Series, and 1% PC), although GamesIndustry's Chrsitopher Dring notes that the title will probably leapfrog ahead of WarioWare once digital figures come in, not least because Nintendo doesn't share its digital data.

Other major releases included NBA 2K22 in third place (46% PS5, 27% PS4, 13% Xbox One, 10% Xbox Series, and 2% Switch), and Life is Strange: True Colors in sixth (54% PS5, 28% PS4, and 18% Xbox Series).

Outside of the top 10, Bus Simulator 21 debuted in 17th, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions in 29th, and the physical version of Nintendo's Game Builder Garage ended up in 40th position.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week ending 11th September:

WarioWare: Get It Together Tales of Arise NBA 2K22 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Minecraft (Switch) Life Is Strange: True Colors Animal Crossing: New Horizons F1 2021 Grand Theft Auto 5 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

